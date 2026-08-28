GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Nepal

1. Two Irish citizens who are missing in Nepal following the devastating flash floods that hit the country earlier this week have been named by the country’s department of tourism.

Santosh Sahu and Spandan Sahu were named on a list of 537 tourists who remain unaccounted for, which was published overnight.

Tech layoffs

2. Around 160 staff members at tech firm Cubic3 have been told that their jobs are at risk, just over two years on from an injection of €473 million from global investor SoftBank.

Staff were told in a meeting earlier this month that financial pressures including the risk of being out priced by competitors are the main driving factor behind the layoffs.

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Rain

3. Heavy rain caused flooding in Kerry and Dublin on Thursday evening as the country was hit by heavy downpours after a very dry summer.

A Status Yellow rain warning for Dublin was upgraded to Status Orange just after 10.30pm.

Back to work

4. The Dáil returns early from its summer break today so that the planned excise duty increases can be postponed.

American football

5. It’s thought that up to 14,000 US fans will be in Dublin on Saturday for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, with attendees being urged to use public transport as a number of road closures will be in place.

Avignon

6. An Irishman who admits threatening to kill a Jewish woman in France has been charged with several offences and faces eight years in prison.

Norway

7. King Harald V of Norway has died aged 89, triggering the succession of his son Crown Prince Haakon following a year of scandals for the country’s royal family.

Armagh

8. Gardaí performed border checkpoints to assist the PSNI in arresting two men on suspicion of burglary.

Picnic prep

9. Are you heading to Electric Picnic this weekend? We have a last-minute guide to everything you need to know.