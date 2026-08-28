Irish language heist film Aontas selected as Ireland's entry for the Academy Awards

THE IRISH LANGUAGE film Aontas has been selected as Ireland’s entry for the Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

It follows other Irish language films An Cailín Ciúin and Kneecap, which also made it to the Oscars.

TG4, which was involved in the production of the film, summarises the plot of Aontas, saying:

“Three unlikely thieves, led by a woman on the verge of a breakdown, rob a rural Irish Credit Union. Opening in the tragic aftermath of the heist-gone-wrong, Aontas unfolds backwards, chapter by chapter to unravel the events that led to this point.

“What starts as a poorly executed robbery becomes a portrait of a wilful woman trapped in her own past.”

Aontas was filmed in March 2024 in Glenarm, County Antrim, and postproduction was completed at Yellowmoon Postproduction in Holywood, Co Down.

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The film’s international premiere took place on 12 February 2025 in Santa Barbara California, and its European premiere followed at the Dublin International Film Festival in the Light House Cinema in Dublin on 22 February 2025.

Since then Aontas has won acclaim and awards, among them Best Film, Best Director and Best Script, and has screened at over 40 festivals internationally and in Ireland.

Directed by Damian McCann (Doineann), the film stars Carrie Crowley (An Cailín Ciúin, Smother), Bríd Brennan (Shadow Dancer, Doineann) and Eva-Jane Gaffney (Kin, Harry Wild). Produced by Órfhlaith Ní Chearnaigh (Aonaracht) and Christopher Myers (Doineann), written by Sarah Gordon and Damian McCann, this is the first feature from new bilingual company Púca Pictures.

Deirdre Ní Choistín, the director general of TG4, said the selection of Aontas represents “another hugely significant moment for TG4, and a powerful endorsement of original Irish-language creativity and storytelling”.

Director Damian McCann said the film “was born out of a conversation with my Mum where she described in detail how she would rob a bank (she’s an unlikely candidate…)”.

“That conversation led to a film that has connected with audiences around the world. I’ve been blown away by the response to date and I’m excited for audiences at home to see it.”