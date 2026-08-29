Nepal-Tibet floods: Death toll passes 600 as search for survivors enters fourth day

RESCUERS ARE STILL battling to locate thousands of people missing days after a deadly, tsunami-like wall of water and debris swept through Nepal-Tibet.

The number of missing in both regions has risen to nearly 3,000, with 633 bodies recovered – and reports of some dead possibly swept downstream as far away as India.

Nepal today reported a death toll of 626 people, while 2,426 people, including hundreds of foreigners, remain out of contact there.

Across the border in Tibet, which is largely inaccessible to foreign journalists – seven people died and 554 remain missing, the state Xinhua news agency reported today.

In an area home to vast energy infrastructure projects, Nepal’s disaster authority added 933 hydropower workers to a missing persons list already including trekkers and pilgrims to Tibet’s sacred Mount Kailash.

Those that made it out say they have lost everything and now face an agonising wait to discover the fate of missing loved ones, and the prospect of rebuilding their lives from nothing.

“All the settlements near the river were swept away. There is nothing left,” survivor Buddhi Ram Dangol told AFP.

Samjhana Thing said she had been waiting three days for news of her missing brother.

“We don’t know anything. Hopefully he is in a safe place,” she said.

Two Irish citizens, 46-year-old Santosh Sahu and 18-year-old Spandan Sahu, are among the missing. They were named on a list of over 500 tourists who remain unaccounted for, which was published by Nepal’s department of tourism on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs told The Journal that it “continues to closely monitor the situation following serious flooding in Nepal and is providing consular assistance”.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the detail of individual cases.”

‘Enormous’ trauma

The trauma of the catastrophe has been “enormous”, and as many as 93,000 people may have been affected, the Red Cross said, with the death toll expected to rise.

People look at photographs of people killed in flash floods displayed outside a government hospital to help relatives identify the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Emergency teams had been racing to retrieve survivors from affected zones, where the widespread devastation meant food and water supplies were running out.

Compounding the search for the missing have been fears of further flooding in affected areas.

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The deluge of ice and mud caused huge lakes to form, and one of these formations has become a direct threat to emergency workers scouring the region for survivors.

Nepali police urged all rescuers to “immediately move to a safe location”, saying they had received information that “a water dam has burst again on the Tibetan side”.

In Tibet, where Chinese authorities are the only source of information, Beijing suspended its rescue operation at the hardest-hit area of Gyirong over the risk of renewed flooding, before saying the threat had eased.

State news agency Xinhua reported this morning that two villagers had been rescued in the area.

‘All swept away’

On the Nepali side of the border, the military located people trapped in the tunnel of the Trishuli 3A hydropower project, where they were working to find a way in to extract the survivors.

“Two helicopters have been dispatched, but it is challenging because it is tough to even locate the entry points of the tunnel,” army spokesman Raja Ram Basnet told AFP.

Some 350 workers and residents have been brought to safety from the site, he added, but efforts were ongoing to rescue more than a hundred trapped in the same area.

Survivors rescued from flash flooding are brought to safer place by army helicopters in Nuwakot district in Nepal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Workers rescued from other dam projects along the Trishuli valley described a disaster that unfolded with terrifying speed.

Buddha Tamang told AFP he survived only because he was inside a tunnel at the dam where he worked when the flood struck.

“The senior officers working on the other side, they were all swept away,” Tamang, who was airlifted on Thursday after being marooned for more than 24 hours, told AFP.

Authorities said they had evacuated 555 stranded tourists and 499 Chinese residents from Tibet.

In India, authorities said they had recovered seven bodies from rivers flowing from Nepal, believed to be flood victims.

Pilgrimage route

Scores of Hindu devotees from across the world are among those missing on the border, as many were on a pilgrimage to Tibet’s Mount Kailash.

Sivaranjani Muthunathan was travelling by bus with 56 others towards the Chinese border when they became stuck in what they thought was a traffic jam.

“Then there was fog, smoke, something that seemed to suddenly engulf us,” Muthunathan, 46, told AFP on Friday, showing a phone video she recorded of a torrent surging towards her.

Around them, vehicles were swept away or buried under mud.

“One by one, we also climbed out through the driver’s side,” then scrambled up a hill, she said.