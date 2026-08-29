Ex-2FM presenter Keith Walsh sues RTÉ over bogus self-employment and claim of unfair dismissal

FORMER 2FM DJ Keith Walsh has initiated legal proceedings claiming he was unfairly dismissed by RTÉ, and is also suing over the classification of his employment with the national broadcaster while he worked there.

Walsh, who began working in RTÉ in 2014 and presented 2FM’s early morning programme Breakfast Republic until 2020, filed papers in the High Court naming RTÉ as a defendant earlier this week.

He is being represented by Hammerstones Solicitors.

The case relates to Walsh’s classification as a freelancer or self-employed contractor during his time with RTÉ, rather than as a full-time employee with the broadcaster.

He also claims that he was unfairly dismissed and wants a declaration from the High Court that states this, as well as damages for wrongful dismissal.

A plenary summons says that the former presenter is suing RTÉ for damages and reliefs for what he claims is breach of contract, loss, inconvenience and expense arising from his classification as a contractor.

In his plenary summons, Walsh claims that he is entitled to pension contributions, annual leave, overtime and other contractual entitlements from the time of his employment.

RTÉ has faced similar complaints from other individuals who believe they were incorrectly classified as contractors, as part of a practice that has become known as ‘bogus self-employment’.

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The broadcaster became mired in controversy over the practice a number of years ago, when it emerged it had wrongly misclassified workers as independent contractors.

It meant that those who were classified as self-employed worked as normal full-time employees, lost out on entitlements around employer PRSI contributions, pension rights, holiday pay, sick pay, maternity/paternity benefits and job security.

They were also taxed differently than full-time employees, and in some cases ended up with liabilities to the Revenue Commissioners that they believe should have been dealt with by RTÉ.

After the practice emerged, RTÉ made a €1.22 million settlement with Revenue, but the Department of Social Protection began a scoping exercise on more than 500 individuals to see whether they should be classified as contractors or full-time employees.

The department confirmed that Walsh was incorrectly classified as self-employed, but that decision was later appealed by RTÉ, one of 31 decisions it appealed at the time.

In a hearing of the Public Accounts Committee in March 2026, the department said it had identified 708 identified cases, of which it had completed 609 and reclassified 208 people as full-time employees.

The broadcaster said it repaid €5.2 million arising from those determinations, but that there were still around 100 cases to finish, with 18 under appeal and three before the courts at the time.

In his plenary summons, Walsh is also seeking an order from the High Court that would compel RTÉ to reimburse him for money he has paid to Revenue.

The case against RTÉ has not yet been listed for hearing, and it has not yet been indicated how RTÉ will respond to the allegations.

RTÉ declined to comment when contacted by The Journal.