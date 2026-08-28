Fianna Fáil minister 'categorically' disagrees with British prime minister on unity poll

A FIANNA FÁIL minister said she “categorically and fundamentally” disagrees with comments from British prime minister Andy Burnham, after he stated that a united Ireland referendum is “off the table”.

Niamh Smyth, Minister of State for Trade Promotion, said a poll on a “reunited Ireland” is not off the table, and that the government will continue to work towards one.

During his visit to Belfast on Thursday, Burnham said he is “here to listen” but added that the “rifts” arising from referendums “take a long time to heal”, referring to Brexit and the Scottish independence referendum.

Under the terms of the 1998 Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland can decide to hold a border poll, and it also places a duty on the office holder to call one if it appears likely a majority would vote for Irish unification.

The people of Ireland must also vote in favour to effect constitutional change.

Smyth, a Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan and Monaghan, said: “As a border TD I would have to categorically and fundamentally disagree with the Prime Minister on that notion that a border poll is ‘off the table’.

“I think the Taoiseach’s approach to this has been very sincere. With the establishment of the Shared Island (Initiative) which, in my view, is doing it the correct way, there is investment to be made in the north consistently on very important capital projects.

“Doing it through education, through infrastructure like the Narrow Water Bridge, and bringing people together in a very organic collaborative way, that people learn to be in the same room, to work together and find consensus on projects that benefits citizens in the north and working with us in the Republic.

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“I think people in the North can measure the Irish Government’s intention to a reunited Ireland and I certainly think it’s not off the table, that it is something that Government will continue to work towards.”

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said: “It is very clear under the Good Friday Agreement that the Northern Ireland Secretary, when they have assessed that the mood is correct, essentially to bring forward a border poll, that’s an assessment that has to be made at a point in time.

“My own personal view is that 50 plus one will not deliver a united Ireland.”

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant said that Burnham did not make a mistake in making the comments.

Bryant said Burnham was speaking about the situation “now” and insisted they are both “full square behind every single part of the Good Friday Agreement”.

The remarks drew an angry response from nationalist politicians, with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald stating that no prime minister has the right to “high-handedly” remove the provision for a unity referendum from the Good Friday Agreement.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson welcomed the comments, stating the prime minister had “put to bed the nonsense” speculation over a unity poll.

Asked if Burnham’s comment was a mistake, Bryant told UTV: “No, it wasn’t.

“I sat next to Andy throughout all the conversations yesterday, and he made absolutely clear, time and time again, and I’m happy to do it again now, that we stand full square behind every single part of the Good Friday Agreement, including the provisions in relation to a border poll.”