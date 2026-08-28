Nashville Airport is being renamed in honour of Dolly Parton

NASHVILLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT could soon be renamed in honour of country music legend Dolly Parton, who died earlier this week.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Nashville International Airport announced plans today to explore renaming the airport as a lasting tribute to the singer’s life and legacy.

The proposal comes just three days after Parton’s death was announced by her nephew and head of security, Bryan Seaver. The singer and philanthropist was 80 years old.

Lee said he had spoken with Parton’s team about the idea this week, with her representatives expressing their appreciation and saying they were open to continuing discussions.

“Dolly Parton’s extraordinary life is forever woven into the fabric of our state,” Lee said.

“From her rural mountain home in East Tennessee to global stages, Dolly carried the Volunteer Spirit with her.”

He said it was fitting that the airport, where Tennessee “welcomes the world”, would bear the name of the state’s “favourite daughter”.

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At a place where Tennessee welcomes the world, it is fitting that BNA would bear @DollyParton’s name.



Today, in partnership with @Fly_Nashville, we announced our intent to honor Tennessee’s favorite daughter and her indelible legacy.



Link: https://t.co/bGBXYqp0d1 pic.twitter.com/Jvf4Em9Amq — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) August 28, 2026

Parton was born in Sevier County, Tennessee, in 1946 and went on to become one of the most successful and recognisable country music stars in the world.

Her career spanned more than six decades and included hits such as Jolene, 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You.

Away from music, she founded the Dollywood Foundation and Imagination Library, which has provided hundreds of millions of free books to children around the world, including in Ireland.

Doug Kreulen, president and chief executive of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, described the airport as the “front door to Music City” and said Parton’s legacy reflected the values Nashville wanted to present to visitors.

The proposal still needs to go through the airport authority’s formal process.

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority is due to consider its current naming policy and Lee’s proposal at a meeting on 17 September, with further details expected in the coming weeks.

Parton’s family has said that, at her request, a small private funeral service will be held in honour of the singer for immediate family.

No public funeral or memorial service has yet been announced, while fans have been asked to pay tribute online or make donations to her Imagination Library in lieu of flowers.