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Drugs Seizure

Man (40s) arrested after €190k worth of drugs including crystal meth and oxycodone seized in Tallaght

All of the drugs seized are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.
9.57pm, 28 Aug 2026
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A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested following the seizure of drugs worth €190,000.

Gardaí stopped a vehicle travelling on the N7 on Thursday and discovered a large quantity of cocaine worth €100,000. The driver was arrested and remains in custody at Tallaght garda station under the provisions of drug trafficking legislation.

In follow-up searches at a residential address in the Old Bawn area of Tallaght, gardaí recovered more cocaine (valued at €29,890), crystal methamphetamine (€47,250), cannabis (€9,520) and oxycodone (€7,000).

Cash totalling €15,320 was also seized.

The operation was part of Operation Tara which targets the sale and supply of drugs.

All of the drugs seized are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

Investigations are ongoing.

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