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The full moon rises beyond the city hall in downtown Kansas City (Charlie Riedel/AP)
blood moon

In pictures: Moon turns blood red in lunar eclipse

The view was largely obscured by clouds and rain in Ireland but it can be seen in all its glory in other places.
10.52pm, 28 Aug 2026
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A PARTIAL LUNAR eclipse took place in the early hours of this morning across the Americas and Europe.

According to NASA, about 96% of the Moon passed through Earth’s umbra, falling just short of a total lunar eclipse.

This event is known as a ‘Blood Moon’ because the shadow of the Earth gives it a dull red coppery glow.

Astronomy Ireland said this morning’s blood moon is the best lunar eclipse Ireland will see until New Year’s Eve 2028.

But sadly, the weather was not great, with clouds hampering the view for people in Ireland.

Here are some pictures from across the world, where the view was much better.

1 The full moon rises beyond the city hall in downtown Kansas City (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Screenshot 2026-08-28 at 22.29.03 The moon is seen shortly before total eclipse near to the Independence Angel monument in Mexico City (Fernando Llano/AP)

Screenshot 2026-08-28 at 22.29.11 A partial lunar eclipse is seen above the stadium light during a pre-season NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Screenshot 2026-08-28 at 22.29.17 The partial lunar eclipse by the purple lit steel beams of the Crescent City Connection, a pair of bridges that span the Mississippi River, in New Orleans (Matthew Hinton/AP)

Screenshot 2026-08-28 at 22.29.23 A couple embrace as the full moon rises hours before a lunar eclipse at the Santa Luzia viewpoint in Lisbon (Armando Franca/AP)

Screenshot 2026-08-28 at 22.29.31 The moon sets behind the Colosseum in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Screenshot 2026-08-28 at 22.29.39 An airplane flies past a partial lunar eclipse in Los Angeles (Jae C Hong)

Screenshot 2026-08-28 at 22.29.48 The moon rises behind a coconut palm during a partial lunar eclipse in Salvador, Bahia state, Brazil (Eraldo Peres/AP)

Screenshot 2026-08-28 at 22.29.54 A partial lunar eclipse is seen through an American flag in Washington (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Screenshot 2026-08-28 at 22.30.02 A partial lunar eclipse is seen beyond a television tower in Kansas City Missouri (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Screenshot 2026-08-28 at 22.30.08 A LATAM Airlines Boeing 777 approaches for landing in Lisbon during a partial lunar eclipse (Armando Franca/AP)

With reporting by Ottoline Spearman 

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