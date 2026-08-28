In pictures: Moon turns blood red in lunar eclipse

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A PARTIAL LUNAR eclipse took place in the early hours of this morning across the Americas and Europe.
According to NASA, about 96% of the Moon passed through Earth’s umbra, falling just short of a total lunar eclipse.
This event is known as a ‘Blood Moon’ because the shadow of the Earth gives it a dull red coppery glow.
Astronomy Ireland said this morning’s blood moon is the best lunar eclipse Ireland will see until New Year’s Eve 2028.
But sadly, the weather was not great, with clouds hampering the view for people in Ireland.
Here are some pictures from across the world, where the view was much better.
With reporting by Ottoline Spearman
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