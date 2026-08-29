An image one of the pills in question. Trimbos.nl
MDMA

'Do not take this pill in any circumstances' - Trump-shaped ecstasy pills circulating in the Netherlands

This is not the first time that Trump shaped drugs have emerged.
12.27pm, 29 Aug 2026
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A DUTCH HEALTH and addiction institute has issued a serious health warning about potentially lethal ecstasy pills that are shaped like US President Donald Trump.

The Utrecht-based Trimbos Institute on Thursday issued a ‘red alert’ after several of these pills were tested and were found to contain “very high” amounts of PMMA.

PMMA, or para-methoxymethamphetamine, is a substance that closely resembles MDMA, the active ingredient in ecstasy.

However, the risk of overdose is higher with PMMA as the effects occur later, and the stimulating effect is often absent.

Side effects include overheating, nausea, increased heart rate and convulsions.

“Do not take this pill in any circumstances”, a statement by the institute said. 

Trimbos said that the pill in question comes in different colour combinations, and features a Trump image on the front and a score line on the back, with the text ‘NL’ at the top and ‘Trump’ at the bottom.

Trimbos.nl Trimbos.nl

This is not the first time that Trump shaped pills have emerged. In 2018, in the US, Indiana State Police discovered tiny orange Donald Trump-shaped pills stamped with the logo “Great Again” on the back. 

In Germany, too, 5,000 carrot-coloured ecstasy tablets in the shape of Donald Trump’s head were seized by police in 2017 in the north-western city of Osnabruck.

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