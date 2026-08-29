'Do not take this pill in any circumstances' - Trump-shaped ecstasy pills circulating in the Netherlands

A DUTCH HEALTH and addiction institute has issued a serious health warning about potentially lethal ecstasy pills that are shaped like US President Donald Trump.

The Utrecht-based Trimbos Institute on Thursday issued a ‘red alert’ after several of these pills were tested and were found to contain “very high” amounts of PMMA.

PMMA, or para-methoxymethamphetamine, is a substance that closely resembles MDMA, the active ingredient in ecstasy.

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However, the risk of overdose is higher with PMMA as the effects occur later, and the stimulating effect is often absent.

Side effects include overheating, nausea, increased heart rate and convulsions.

“Do not take this pill in any circumstances”, a statement by the institute said.

Trimbos said that the pill in question comes in different colour combinations, and features a Trump image on the front and a score line on the back, with the text ‘NL’ at the top and ‘Trump’ at the bottom.

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