A view of the pitch at the Aviva Stadium prior to the 2025 Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Have you ever watched an American football game?

Thousands of fans are expected in Dublin today to watch the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic at the Aviva Stadium.
2.01pm, 29 Aug 2026
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UP TO 14,000 FANS are expected in Dublin today for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at the Aviva Stadium. 

The game between Texas Christian University’s Horned Frogs and University of North Carolina’s Tar Heels will kick off at 5pm, with a full-scale build-up involving marching bands, cheer squads and mascots taking place from 4.15pm. 

It’s the fifth consecutive year that the Aer Lingus College Football Classic will serve as a ‘Week Zero’ game – that is, the opening game of the 2026 US college football season.

While it is far from the most popular sport in Ireland, it is thought to be growing in popularity. Earlier this month, Virgin Media announced it will broadcast at least 22 NFL games for the next three seasons.

So today, we’re asking: Have you ever watched an American football game?


Poll Results:

No, I'm not interested in American football (290)
Yes, but it wasn't for me (122)
Yes, I'm a big fan  (120)

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