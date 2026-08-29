'Somehow losing her has made me miss Mum all over again': Our readers remember Dolly Parton

IF ONE THING became clear this week, it was that Dolly Parton had a profound impact on the lives of millions of people around the world.

Since the news broke of her death on Tuesday, there has been a collective outpouring of affection for the legendary singer-songwriter and actress whose music has transcended generations, but who was also admired for her philanthropy and perceptible kindness.

Famous faces from music, movies and beyond have been paying tribute to her life and legacy, with many commentators noting how her status as an American icon was the one thing that both sides of the political divide in the polarised US could agree on.

Flowers, messages and other gifts outside Dolly Parton's Nashville home. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Fans have also been remembering Parton. Flowers, handwritten letters and other memorabilia have been left outside the gates of her Nashville home, at her statue in her hometown of Sevierville, at her Dollywood resort and on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, while millions of others have shared heartfelt tributes on social media.

We asked our readers to tell us what it was that made them fans of Parton.

This is what we were told.

‘We could all resonate with her lyrics’

Gerard Quinn said that news of Parton’s death was “a sad day for all music lovers”.

“Dolly was many things, from a brilliant businesswoman, a very caring individual for those less well-off with her book initiative for children and her workers at Dollywood, to a fantastic storyteller with her music.”

Quinn said her songs captured the hearts of everyone, no matter what their taste in music is. “We could all resonate with the lyrics in so many of her songs.”

Dolly Parton performing in Nashville in 2010. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

He added:

Now and then, you have someone that is a legend, but for about 40 years, she was a living legend and very few will ever achieve that status in their lifetime.

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“RIP Dolly, and thanks for all the laughs, fun and great music you gave us over the years.”

‘Childhood had Dolly woven through’

A woman who wished to remain anonymous told The Journal she was surprised by the level of sadness she felt since learning of Parton’s death.

“I think it’s because so many of my childhood memories have Dolly woven through them,” she said, before going on to list some of her films and songs.

“Watching 9 to 5 with Mum and my sisters, dancing and singing along. Watching the fabulously funny The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and loving all the songs – especially Hard Candy Christmas. And, of course, the original version of I Will Always Love You.”

Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda in 9 to 5 (1980) Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The reader said she remembered singing Here You Come Again in the kitchen with her mother, and “bawling my eyes out” while she watched the 1989 film Steel Magnolias, which Parton starred in with Sally Field, Julia Roberts and Shirley MacLaine.

She said what made Parton so special was that the singer always seemed such a positive, warm and non-judgmental person, qualities that reminded her of her mother.

“I think that’s why this has hit me harder than I expected. So many of my Dolly memories involve Mum, and somehow losing Dolly has made me miss Mum all over again.

Funny how music can do that – one song and you’re right back there, in the kitchen, in the car, or sitting beside someone you loved. Losing someone you never knew can make you miss someone you loved so much.

‘Always there’

Another woman wanted to thank Parton for being “a lifelong and sometimes only friend”.

“In happy times, sad times and unsure times, going inward with only you in my ears, the world seemed a whole lot better and some of it even made sense.”

She said she did not remember the first time she heard Parton’s music, and that she was “always just there”.

Dolly Parton in the 1970s. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“From childhood, motherhood, womanhood, life, your songs have meant so many different things throughout, but you have always been and will continue to be a constant,” she said.

“Thank you for your songs, your sparkle, your talent, your love, your knowing. The brightest of lights, may you continue to light all our paths.”

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‘The epitome of good’

Sean Bergin (40s) from Co Laois described Parton as “the epitome of good”.

“While I’m personally not a big fan of country music, I’ve always enjoyed her brilliant lyrics,” he said.

One of the things he admired most about her was her faith. “As a confirmed atheist, I’ve always truly respected her version of Christianity, the one that leads with love and kindness. She didn’t use her beliefs to berate others.”

He said the other thing he admired most was her philanthropy.

As someone who has worked in the charity sector for years, seeing someone use their wealth for good is always so inspiring.

“Her Imagination Library is an incredible example of this that has made such a difference to millions of children, as well as her other endeavours in this area. Rest well, Dolly.”

‘I saw a tear in the eye’

Gareth English (40s), from Dublin but now living in Canada, recalled his father John telling him “with a very straight face” at a family gathering around 30 years ago that he introduced Parton to Ireland in 1968.

Dolly Parton performing in Dublin in 2014. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“Asked if he ever met her, he said he hadn’t. He provided no more information. It’s been a family joke ever since.”

The family were celebrating his sister’s birthday on Wednesday when they learned of her death. Gareth said it “absolutely changed our mood”.

“My dad, who is the same age as Dolly, sat in front of the TV, didn’t speak a word and watched many YouTube videos of her songs. He would never admit it but I’m sure I saw a tear in the eye.”

‘A joy and inspiration’

Susan Daly, originally from Tipperary and our managing editor, said she is “so glad” that she got to bring her mother to see Parton in The Point (now the 3Arena) in 2014. “It was full circle from a childhood soundtracked by her singular voice,” she said.

“Dolly had huge resonance for Irish women of a similar generation; my mother, just a few years younger, was also one of a big family – 16 children – brought up in a tiny cottage.

Many Irish women, not that long ago, had limited opportunities, but built a resilience and a drive to make things better for the next generation coming after. Dolly was a joy and inspiration to us both.