GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

High Court

1. Former 2FM DJ Keith Walsh has initiated legal proceedings claiming he was unfairly dismissed by RTÉ.

Walsh, who began working in RTÉ in 2014 and presented 2FM’s early morning programme Breakfast Republic until 2020, is also suing over the classification of his employment with the national broadcaster while he worked there.

Nepal

2. Rescuers are still battling to locate thousands of people missing days after a deadly, tsunami-like wall of water and debris swept through Nepal-Tibet.

The number of missing in both regions has risen to nearly 3,000, with 633 bodies recovered – and reports of some dead possibly swept downstream as far away as India.’

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EU referendum

3. Icelanders will go to the polls later to vote on whether the country should resume entry talks with the European Union.

The island nation, home to some 400,000 people, is not being asked just yet to decide if they want to join the 27-member bloc.

Waterford

4. Plans have been proposed to design a “permanent public memorial” in Waterford as tribute to survivors of notorious child abuser Bill Kenneally.

Data centres

5. US politicians and tech companies may be relieved to see Ireland become the base for data centre expansion, amid a growing backlash to the sector stateside, according to a former adviser to two US presidents.

Border poll

6. A Fianna Fáil minister said she “categorically and fundamentally” disagrees with comments from British prime minister Andy Burnham, after he stated that a united Ireland referendum is “off the table”.

Greyhound racing

7. In his analysis piece this week, Paul O’Donoghue looks at the curious statistics around the Irish greyhound racing industry and how the funding versus attendance figures add up.

Crude moves

8. Donald Trump has said his administration reached a huge oil deal with Venezuela that gives the US majority control of 65 billion barrels of proven petroleum reserves.

Rowing for gold

9. Ireland’s Zoe Hyde and Mags Cremen have won a gold medal in the final of the women’s double sculls at the World Rowing Championships in Amsterdam.