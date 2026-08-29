Young man in critical condition after e-scooter crash in Co Longford

THE DRIVER OF an e-scooter is in a critical condition in hospital following a collision in Co Longford.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Battery Road in Longford at around 10.40pm on Friday.

The male driver, aged in his late teens, was brought to Regional Hospital Mullingar to be treated for serious injuries. He was subsequently taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where he remains in a critical condition.

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A female passenger, aged in her teens, was also brought to Regional Hospital Mullingar. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

The road is currently closed pending technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling near Battery Road, Longford between 10.15pm and 10.45pm on Friday and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on (043) 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.