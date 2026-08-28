CMAT cancels Paris gig due to illness a day before headline show at Electric Picnic

ELECTRIC PICNIC IS getting underway in Stradbally today, but there is some concern over one of tomorrow’s biggest acts after CMAT cancelled a gig in Paris due to illness.

The singer is due to headline at Electric Picnic on Saturday, but pulled out of her scheduled appearance at Rock en Seine today after coming down with gastroenteritis.

“Hi everyone, I am very sorry to say we are no longer able to play our show at Rock en Seine today,” CMAT said in a post on Instagram this morning.

“I have gastroenteritis and was due to travel yesterday, but was not able. And I have not fully recovered to travel today.”

She said the band had also been hit by travel disruption, with a flight carrying most of the band, crew and their equipment cancelled last night due to a thunderstorm.

“So unfortunately due to this double dose it’s not possible to play today. I am really sorry for anyone who was coming to see us,” CMAT said.

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It’s not yet known if CMAT’s Electric Picnic performance tomorrow has been affected.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of festival-goers are descending on Stradbally today as the final arrivals join those who braved a particularly soggy night at the festival site.

Fans pictured at Connolly Station in Dublin queuing for a bus to Stradbally. Rolling News Rolling News

Some 26.2mm of rain was recorded at Stradbally over the past 24 hours, including 21mm since midnight.

The heaviest downpour came in the early hours of this morning, with 13mm falling around 2am.

Conditions are expected to improve somewhat this afternoon, with sunny spells developing alongside scattered showers, some of which could be heavy. Temperatures will reach between 19C and 22C.

But anyone hoping the worst of the rain is already behind them may be disappointed.

Met Éireann has forecast another spell of heavy rain tonight, with localised flooding and isolated thunderstorms possible.

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Saturday is also shaping up to be a wet one, with widespread rain expected through much of the day before conditions begin to improve later.

Despite the weather, the campsites are continuing to fill this afternoon as the last of the roughly 80,000 festival-goers arrive and get set up for the weekend.

Fans pictured with their bags packed for the festival this weekend. Rolling News Rolling News

The last update from Electric Picnic came three hours ago, when festival organisers shared that there was space left in just three of the eight campsites at Stradbally – Oscar Wilde, Tír na nÓg and Lír.

The music gets into full swing this evening, with Zara Larsson, Sombr and Lewis Capaldi headlining the Main Stage tonight.

Gorillaz, and CMAT are among the biggest names scheduled for Saturday, while Amble and Fontaines DC will bring the festival to a close on Sunday night.