Image that appeared on big screen at end of Fontaines D.C. set at Electric Picnic Fontaines D.C.
Slane

Fontaines D.C. confirm Slane Castle gig next June as they close out Electric Picnic

At the end of their set, an image with the text ‘Slane Castle’ appeared on the big screen.
8.03am, 31 Aug 2026
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LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago

FONTAINES D.C. CONFIRMED a Slane Castle gig next June after they closed out this year’s Electric Picnic.

The band were the final headline act at this year’s festival in Stradbally, Co Laois and at the end of their set, an image with the text “Slane Castle” appeared on the big screen.

A radio advert this morning has since confirmed conert date, as well as when tickets go on sale.

The image on the big screen at Electric Picnic last night featured a QR code, where fans could sign up for more details.

When fans sign up, they receive a text or email reading: “Slane. You’re registered. Details tomorrow.”

However, this morning a radio advert confirmed that Fontaines D.C. will play Slane Castle on Saturday 26 June.

Special guests will include Hayley Williams, Damien Dempsey and Madra Salach, with more to be announced.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Thursday.

Luke Combs played two nights at Slane Castle this year and the famous venue has hosted some of the biggest names in music.

Meanwhile, many festival goers are making their way home from the festival this morning and could encounter some difficulty in leaving the surrounding fields which have been used as car parks, after periods of heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Pre-sale for next year’s festival begins tomorrow, with loyalty and general sale on Friday.

And while there will be no increase in capacity next year, festival director Melvin Benn confirmed that there will be no increase in ticket price.

Highlights of this year’s festival included a Dolly Parton tribute from CMAT, and the All-Ireland Football champions Mayo joining The Saw Doctors on the main stage.

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