Traffic restrictions in Wicklow as EU defence and foreign ministers meet in Druids Glen

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS ARE in place in Wicklow because EU defence and foreign affairs ministers are meeting in Druids Glen this week.

The informal meetings are taking place over three days, from 31 August to 2 September, as Ireland plays host while holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The attendees will be arriving today and tomorrow but there will be no disruptions to operations at Dublin Airport, a garda spokesperson said.

Roads adjacent to the Druids Glen Hotel and Golf Resort, including Woodstock Road, Creowen Road, Leabeg Lane, Kilmullin Lane, Kilquade Hill Road and the R772 (Killadrennan) will have traffic restrictions.

“An Garda Síochána is facilitating access for local residents and businesses. An Garda Síochána has been in contact with affected premises,” the spokesperson said.

“There may be limited garda motorcycle rolling road closures to facilitate security escorts in the area.”

Gardaí are asking members of the public to follow instructions when encountering road closures.

Gardaí have said they are working to ensure that the policing and security operation “is proportionate to protect everyone’s safety”.

“We ask members of the public to heed the advice and instructions of gardaí, and we thank them for their cooperation,” gardaí said.

“Operational plans are subject to change for security and operational reasons.”

Airspace restrictions are also in place, which include limitations on the flying of drones.

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Gardaí said drone pilots should check the Irish Aviation Authority website to check the restrictions.

There is also an exclusion zone, as well as restrictions in an “outer control area”, in the waters off the coast of Wicklow.

This marine notice is issued solely to advise mariners of navigational restrictions arising from that temporary maritime exclusion zone and associated outer control area.

Marine notices are issued for maritime safety and navigation reasons.

At the meetings this week, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely high on the agenda.

Last week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that one of Ireland’s priorities during the EU Presidency is to “unequivocally back Ukraine as its people continue to courageously face down brutal Russian attacks”.

The government has also said that it will continue to support Ukraine’s application to join the EU.

The ministers will also likely discuss the latest resumption of strikes in the US war against Iran.

Another issue up for discussion may be the ongoing spate of Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Dozens of Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian village of Qusra in the northern occupied West Bank on Saturday after nearly three weeks of attacks in the area, drawing rare condemnation from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The continuing search and rescue efforts in Nepal and Tibet will also likely feature in this week’s discussions.

Over 900 people have been killed and another 4,700 are missing.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced last week that the EU was contributing €2 million in humanitarian aid for Nepal.

With reporting from AFP