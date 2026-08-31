GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Waterford

1. Billionaire James Dyson, the inventor of the famed British vacuum brand, is locked in a stand-off with locals in Co Waterford over access to a graveyard and historic rights-of-way on the grounds of his estate.

Nepal

2. The death toll in the catastrophic flooding in Nepal and Tibet climbed past 900 on Monday, with more than 4,700 missing.

Middle East

3. Iran attacked US military targets in the Middle East on Monday in retaliation for the first American strikes on its territory in a month, in a fresh flare-up of the war that has engulfed the region.

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Childcare

4. Changes to the income thresholds for the National Childcare Scheme will see thousands of families receiving more subsidies.

G20 meeting

5. Tánaiste Simon Harris will represent the European Union at a two-day G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in North Carolina.

Housing crisis

6. Housing needs and homelessness have become the most common reason that people seek support from Dublin-based charity Ana Liffey, overtaking substance problems.

Slane Castle

7. Fontaines D.C. APPEARED to confirm a Slane Castle gig next year after they closed out this year’s Electric Picnic.

US Open

8. Novak Djokovic said he “despised” every moment of the five-set, near five-hour ordeal which ended his US Open hopes in the first round.

The Traitors

9. The Traitors flag has been raised over Slane Castle once more, ushered in by the squawking of crows, the unloading of coffins, and the promise of four weeks of delicious mind games and murder.