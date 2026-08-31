Man in his 20s charged in connection with violent disorder in Leopardstown

A MAN IN his 20s has been charged after being arrested in connection with an incident of violent disorder in Dublin on Sunday.

He is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

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At around 8.25pm, gardaí and emergency services received reports of an incident involving a number of people at South County Business Park in Leopardstown.

A man in his 20s was seriously injured and is being treated at Beaumont Hospital. He remains in a critical condition.

Two other men in their 20s were brought to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to the case and gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.