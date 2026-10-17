Part of the Ballyeaston road in Ballyclare, Co Antrim. Google Maps
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Man (57) due in court after hit-and-run that killed man (50s) in Co Antrim

The single vehicle hit-and-run took place last year on 15 August.
12.40pm, 17 Oct 2026
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A MAN IS due in court following a hit-and-run that killed a man in his 50s in Co Antrim.

The collision occurred in the Ballyeaston Road area of Ballyclare on Friday 15 August, 2025 and involved a single vehicle.

A woman in her 40s also sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision.

A 57-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences relating to the collision, including causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving carelessly with excess alcohol.

He has further been charged with causing death by driving carelessly when unfit, causing grievous bodily injury by inconsiderate driving with excess alcohol and causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 11 November.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

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