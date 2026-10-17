Kerry house targeted in arson attack

A HOUSE IN Kerry has been targeted in an arson attack in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí said that the attack took place at a residence in the Fortfield area of Tralee, Co Kerry.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the report of an incident of criminal damage by fire.

Fire services extinguished the fire and made the area safe.

No injuries were reported at the time.

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Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

Last week, a couple and their two young children were killed after their house on the Birchwood estate in Waterford city was set on fire.

Kim and Phillip English, and their two children Jayden and Callum, died at the scene.

Two other children, Nadia and Elliot, remain in critical condition in CHI Crumlin.

Two people have since been arrested in connection with the arson attack.

Last year, four-year-old Tadgh Farrell and his great-aunt Mary Holt were killed in an arson attack at Castleview Park, Edenderry, on 6 December.