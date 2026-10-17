Talks on framework for public sector pay negotiations expected to begin today

TALKS AIMED AT establishing a framework for formal public sector pay negotiations are expected to get underway today, after unions agreed to suspend further strike action planned for next week.

The discussions follow a breakthrough between the government and trade unions yesterday, after more than 300,000 public sector workers took part in the largest strike in 17 years on Wednesday.

The government has appointed three people to undertake an “intensive and focused exercise” aimed at establishing a basis for formal negotiations at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

The process will be led by Kevin Foley, chairperson of the WRC and a former chair of the Labour Court.

He will be joined by Oonagh Buckley, secretary general of the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, and Owen Reidy, general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU).

The three will work with the parties to establish a basis for formal negotiations, with the process expected to begin as early as this morning.

The development comes after a meeting of the 19 unions affiliated to the ICTU Public Services Committee (PSC) agreed on Friday to suspend a second day of strike action planned for next Wednesday.

However, work-to-rule action will continue.

PSC chair Kevin Callinan said that Taoiseach Micheál Martin had stepped out of a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Friday to call him and express his commitment to the process.

Following the conversation, Callinan said he believed the government wanted to reach a new public service agreement and bring the dispute to an end quickly.

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However, he added that this would now need to be demonstrated in practice.

“This week, over 300,000 civil and public servants stood together and spoke with one voice. In an organised and democratic way, they told Government that the cost of living is stretching everyone to their limits,” Callinan said.

“It’s crucial that the government now show that they have listened.”

The PSC also stressed that there remains a pressing need to rebuild trust and confidence in public service industrial relations.

Welcoming yesterday’s breakthrough, Martin said he hoped the initiative would allow both sides to move towards meaningful negotiations and ultimately reach an agreement.

“I hugely value the contributions our public service workers make. They are the backbone of our healthcare, social care, education, policing and so many other sectors,” Martin said.

“There is now a real opportunity to make progress where both parties are prepared to come together and explore the various issues, with a genuine commitment to dialogue.”

Tánaiste Simon Harris said the government was hopeful the engagement would provide a way forward towards a mutually agreeable outcome.

Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers also welcomed the development, saying he was confident there was a genuine commitment to dialogue.

“Certainty is important for both public servants and the wider public and I believe that this process is a significant and positive step towards providing that certainty in the period ahead,” Chambers said.

Additional reporting from Press Association