Ana Liffey's new CEO Dawn Russell said the charity's workers will need to work 'even harder' as street drug trends evolve. Ana Liffey
Housing Crisis

Housing overtakes substance abuse as most common reason people seek help from national charity

More than a quarter of those who sought support from charity Ana Liffey identified housing needs as their primary challenge.
7.01am, 31 Aug 2026
3.6k
22

HOUSING NEEDS AND homelessness have become the most common reason that people seek support from Dublin-based charity Ana Liffey, overtaking substance problems.

The charity’s new annual report on its activities and challenges in 2025 shows that of the primary reasons users seek support from the service, housing-related issues account for 27.8%.

Substance use accounts for 23% of the 4,609 people who used the service last year.

The organisation was founded in 1982 in Dublin as a drugs project, but has broadened to meet the needs of its users, which include homelessness, gender-based violence, mental health issues and other social harms. 

It has centres in Dublin, the Midwest and the north-east of Ireland. It also operates a number of outreach programmes for people experiencing the profound impact of social harms.

In 2025, its longstanding chief executive Tony Duffin retired from his role after 19 years, leading to the appointment of Dawn Russell as the organisation’s head. 

The full report will be launched today at Thomond Park in Limerick. Speaking ahead of its launch, Russell said increased economic pressures has “undoubtedly” become the reason for some people the charity sees become homeless.

Homelessness figures for July, released on Friday, showed a record number of 5,659 children were in emergency accommodation. The overall figures including adults were just 21 shy of the record high.

“The sense that we are all only one pay cheque away from the risk of homelessness really resonates at the moment,” Russell said. 

While there is often a crossover between addiction and homelessness in its service users, Russell said many of the people the charity supported were not in addiction, but just struggling to find somewhere to live.

Younger people who have become homeless after leaving State care, as well as women who have been left without a home after fleeing domestic violence, are among other cohorts the charity works with.

“It’s not always the case that homeless people are using substances. Neither is it the case that all of our clients using substances are homeless,” Russell said.

Related Reads
Cost of renting hits record levels during introduction of new government rules
Housing crisis: 'When we were offered our home, it felt like winning the lotto'
Higher rents, more evictions: What is the reality behind the Government’s rent reset?

Other primary reasons behind requests for support from Ana Liffey were social support and welfare (15.3%), training and education (10.1%), and physical health (9.1%).

Less common reasons were legal and criminal justice, harm reduction supplies, mental health, and family and relationships, which includes domestic violence.

Today is International Overdose Awareness Day, and the charity will take time at the launch to provide training on overdose prevention and naloxone administration, facilitated by Circle graduates from Dublin and Midwest.

Workers and volunteers at Ana Liffey have had to work “even harder” to reduce harm in the face of evolving street drug trends, which include synthetic opioids, crack cocaine and illicit street tablets.

“Sadly, we continue to see a notable rise in stigma towards those which society has let down,” Russell said.

While Ana Liffey has celebrated with “many recovering clients”, Russell said they also “grieved” those who have died through overdose, suicide and complex health conditions related to poverty.

Author
View 22 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
22 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    Good Morning
    The 9 at 9 Nepal death toll passes 900, Iran hits military targets in relation for US strikes, and James Dyson in rights-of-way stand-off with Waterford locals
    1 hr ago
    848
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie