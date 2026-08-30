Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#WHOSE LAKE A Canadian premier has erected a huge sign on the shores of Lake Ontario which reads “Lake Ontario. Now and Always”. This is in response to Trump signing an order to change the lake’s name to Lake America.
#BURIALS Nepal has begun burying some of the hundreds of bodies recovered after devastating floods, after taking DNA samples and marking them so families can later retrieve them. This comes as the death toll nearly reaches 800.
#FERRY CAPSIZE At least eight people are dead and 23 are missing after ferry carrying 267 people capsized off northern Cyprus
#NO TO EU Iceland has voted against resuming membership talks with the European Union.
#INFANTINOCIDE? The Dutch Football Association has said it “no longer has confidence” in Fifa president Gianni Infantino’s leadership and the way the organisation is governed “must change”. It also proposed hosting a summit on the future of football’s world governing body which does not involve Infantino.
#SHOOTING A manhunt is underway after a woman was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a rave in northern Switzerland.
Garden homes are starting to be registered with councils following the change in rules last month.
Plans for 103 backyard homes have been received by local councils across the country since the new rules took effect on 27 July.
Housing Minister James Browne changed legislation to allow the homes be built without planning permission in the latest bid to combat the housing crisis.
South Dublin County Council has received the most notifications by far, with 18 in the first month of the new rules. There is also strong interest in north Dublin, where Fingal County Council has been told about seven plans so far.
Read the full article here.
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