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Grange

Man (40s) dies following fatal road collision in Co Sligo

The collision happened near Luke’s Bridge in the townland of Gortnaleck at around 3.55pm on Saturday.
9.04am, 30 Aug 2026
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A MALE PEDESTRIAN has died following a fatal road traffic collision involving a van in Co Sligo. 

The collision happened near Luke’s Bridge in the townland of Gortnaleck, around 8km southeast of Grange, at around 3.55pm on Saturday.

The man, aged in his 40s who was the owner of the van, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to the local mortuary where a post-mortem examination will take place. The coroner has been notified.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Luke’s Bridge, Gortnaleck, Grange, Co Sligo between 3.30pm and 4pm on Saturday and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on (071) 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

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