Manhunt in Switzerland after one killed and five injured in shooting at rave

A MANHUNT IS underway after a woman was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a rave in northern Switzerland.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 2.30am in the northern Swiss canton of Aarau, around 46km west of Zurich.

The 22-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Four men and one woman, aged between 24 and 27, were hospitalised with injuries “ranging from minor to severe”.

“The manhunt for the unknown perpetrator is under way,” the police said in a post on X. “Possible motives as well as the exact circumstances of the crime are still unclear.”

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At the time of the incident, the “Aarau Rave VOL. 7” was taking place at the horse racing track in Aarau’s Schachen district.

A general view shows the area of Schachen horse racing track, where a shooting occurred. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A large area around the horse racing track, the town’s swimming pool and sports field has been cordoned off, with police asking the public to stay away.

There is a heightened police presence in the area “as a precaution”, officers said.

They called on possible witnesses who have video or photos of the incident to share them with police.

Swiss daily Blick reported that visitors of the rave initially mistook the shots for fireworks until somebody shouted “everyone down”.

The newspaper wrote that the shooting took place right after the rave ended.