Man (30s) arrested in connection with assault of two women in Dublin

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested following the alleged assault of two women in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly before 8.30am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted following an incident involving multiple individuals at a property in Ballyogan, Dublin 18.

Two women in their 20s were injured and were taken to hospital for treatment.

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One of the women is being treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening, while the second woman is undergoing further medical assessment.

A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested at a residential property in the Deansgrange area of East Dublin a short time later.

He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region East, where he can be held for questioning for up to 24 hours.

The scene has been preserved for examination by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

Investigations are ongoing.

