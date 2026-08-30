Man (30s) arrested following hit-and-run that killed teenager in Co Meath

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested following a hit-and-run that killed a cyclist in Co Meath.

The man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in a garda station in the Eastern Region. He was subsequently released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, gardaí said. Investigations are ongoing.

The collision, which involved a van and a bicycle, occurred at Nugentstown, Kells at 8.05pm on Tuesday evening.

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The van failed to remain at the scene, where the cyclist was pronounced dead.

The cyclist was later named as TJ McDonnell (19) from Durhamstown, Bohermeen, Co Meath.

In a touching tribute, his local football club Bohermeen Celtic FC, with whom he played, said: “TJ was a huge part of the Bohermeen Celtic family. His journey with the club began as a young player at Under-8 level and continued right through the age groups to Youths and Senior football.

“Throughout those years, TJ made countless memories, friendships and connections that will remain part of the fabric of our club.”

With reporting from Sean Ryan