You can get cinema tickets for just €4 next weekend

YOU WILL BE able to enjoy your popcorn in front of the big screen next weekend as film tickets will be reduced to €4 in many cinemas across Ireland.

Around 99% of cinemas will be taking part in National Cinema Weekend across two days, with participating cinemas in every county.

Films include The Incomer starring Domhnall Gleeson; The Death of Robin Hood starring Hugh Jackman; Ridley Scott’s The Dog Stars; Insidious: Out Of The Further; Coyote vs. Acme and I Want Your Sex starring Olivia Wilde. There will also be special preview screenings of Bad Apples starring Saoirse Ronan.

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Music documentary Celtic Utopia and Everybody Digs Bill Evans will also be shown.

Additional screenings, including sensory screenings and subtitled and captioned screenings have been arranged at various cinemas.

Tickets can be purchased online and at the box office from 5pm today.

You can also check www.cinemaweekend.ie or your local cinema.

The initiative is supported by Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland.