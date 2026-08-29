Two men arrested after drugs worth €2.3m seized, including 20kg cocaine and 5,000 ecstasy tablets

TWO MEN IN their 50s and 60s have been arrested following the seizure of drugs worth €2.3 million in Blanchardstown, Co Dublin.

Gardaí seized around 18kg of cocaine worth around €1.8 million while the drugs were being handed over in public, and later seized 4kg of cocaine worth €400,000 from a nearby vehicle.

Garda press office Garda press office

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Garda press office Garda press office

The two men were arrested and are currently detained in a garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.

Follow-up searches were conducted, where gardaí seized 5,000 MDMA tablets, worth around €50,000, and four kg of cannabis herb, worth €56,000.

Garda press office Garda press office

In total, the estimated value of the seizures is €2,306,000.

The drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.