evening fix

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

The most important Irish and international stories you need to know today.
8.01pm, 29 Aug 2026
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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Screenshot 2026-08-29 at 19.14.32 Fans wearing plastic rain coats to protect themselves from the bad rainy weather at Electric Picnic on Friday evening. Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

 

INTERNATIONAL

Screenshot 2026-08-29 at 19.01.28 In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out a fire in a warehouse following a Russian drone attack near Kyiv. Alamy Alamy

#KYIV At least 37 people have been killed after a Russian drone struck a warehouse near Kyiv, sparking a huge fire and explosions. 

#CRUDE MOVES US President Donald Trump has reached a huge oil deal with Venezuela that gives the US majority control of 65 billion barrels of petroleum reserves. 

#FLOODS The death toll from the devastating floods in Nepal and Tibet has reached 682 people, as rescuers battle to locate thousands of people still missing.

#ICELAND Icelanders have begun voting on whether the country should resume entry talks with the European Union.

 

PARTING SHOT

Trimbos.nl Trimbos.nl

Ecstasy pills shaped like the head of US President Donald Trump have been circulating in the Netherlands, with reports that they contain a large quantity of PMMA.

This is a substance that closely resembles MDMA, the active ingredient in ecstasy, but the risks of overdose are much higher as its effects are delayed.

A Dutch health institute has warned: “Do not take this pill in any circumstances.”  

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