Eighteen-year-old Rian McCauley has 86,000 followers on TikTok. Ramsey Cardy
Electric Picnic

Four emerging Irish acts dazzle on Electric Picnic main stage in Tinie Tempah-backed showcase

The atmosphere was electrifying as the hip hop legend shared the spotlight with four Irish stars in the making.
8.07pm, 29 Aug 2026
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THE MAIN STAGE at Electric Picnic got off to a flying start this afternoon as British hip hop legend Tinie Tempah opened with a barnstorming performance of his iconic Labrinth collaboration ‘Earthquake’.

A high-energy crowd of thousands had come in their ponchos and raincoats ready to dance, and Tinie and DJ Charlsey did not disappoint in their first Irish performance in over five years.

They split the crowd down the middle for new single ‘Heaven and Hell’, getting one half (Heaven) waving hats and raincoats in the air, and the other to form a mosh pit.

electric-picnic-festival-2026-day-two Tinie Tempah and DJ Charlsey at Electric Picnic. Ramsey Cardy Ramsey Cardy

Four talented young Irish artists had been chosen by the English rapper to share the stage, backed by a 10-piece band, after submitting performances via TikTok.

First up was Donegal singer Rian McCauley, who is just 18 years old and has amassed 86,000 followers on TikTok. His folk and country-infused set got a huge reaction – particularly from the large Ballyshannon contingent in the pit who sang along to every word.

FullSizeRender Supporters of Rian McCauley in the crowd.

“I can’t believe this,” McCauley told the crowd.

Next up was Imani Jade, lead singer of Belfast funk, soul and rock band Electric Voodoo, who danced across the stage weaving her spell with her incredible voice.

electric-picnic-festival-2026-day-two Youngiz, Rian McCauley, Mimi Lane, Tinie Tempah and Imani Jade performing 'Written in the Stars'. Ramsey Cardy Ramsey Cardy

Rapper Youngiz, from Leixlip in Co Kildare got the crowd jumping, as did Tipperary singer Mimi Lane with her cover of Robin S’s 1990 anthem ‘Show Me Love’.

She contributed vocals for DJ Mark McCabe’s reissue of Maniac 2000 last year.

A visibly emotional Lane told the crowd: “I was dreaming there would be no-one here but you all came out.” 

The Stradbally festival is continuing this evening with Dundalk ballad trio The Mary Wallopers on the main stage ahead of Meath singer-songwriting star CMAT tonight. 

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