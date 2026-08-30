‘TIS THE MOST treacherous time of the year and The Traitors Ireland is back.

Last season, it went down a storm and was a huge hit. The most-viewed episode of the season broke into seventh place on the annual top TV list with 818,000 watchers.

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Tonight, an entirely new cast of people drawn from various walks of life will meet at Slane Castle to deceive each other to win up to €50,000.

Let’s hope it lives up to the hype.

It will be airing on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player tonight at 9.30pm.

So today we’re asking you, will you be tuning into The Traitors tonight?

