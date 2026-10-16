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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #INVESTIGATION: Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly has said he anticipates further arrests over the murder of four members of a family in an arson attack in Waterford.
2. #WATERFORD: Funeral arrangements have been announced for Philip and Kim English, and their two children, Jayden and Callum, who were killed in the attack on their home on Tuesday morning.
3. #CENTRAL CRIMINAL COURT: A man who stabbed 31-year-old mother-of-two Paula Canty in the chest and left her to die on an apartment floor in Mallow, Co Cork has been jailed for 10 years.
4. #LONDON: Russell Brand had a “huge preoccupation” with sex and spent most nights out looking for women to sleep with, his former flatmate told a court.
5. #WEGOVY: The HSE has been advised to consider public funding for semaglutide, the drug marketed as Wegovy, for weight-loss.
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