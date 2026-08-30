Man (20s) arrested after 'violent disorder' in Leopardstown that put three young men in hospital

THREE YOUNG MEN are in hospital following scenes of violent disorder in Leopardstown, Co Dublin, on Saturday night.

At around 8.25pm, gardaí and emergency services received reports of an incident involving a number of people at South County Business Park.

A man in his 20s was seriously injured and is being treated at Beaumont Hospital. He remains in a critical condition.

Two other men in their 20s were brought to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

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A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested and is being detained at a garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed. The scene is currently preserved for technical examination. An incident room has been established at Dundrum Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with camera footage (including dash-cam) who was in or around the Vantage Apartments, Central Park, Leopardstown and the South County Business Park, Leopardstown area between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday 29 August 2026 is asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.