Ireland has one of the highest cinema attendance rates in Europe Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

When was the last time you went to the cinema?

Many cinemas are taking part in the upcoming National Cinema Weekend.
10.29am, 31 Aug 2026
7.7k
41

MOST CINEMA TICKETS will be reduced to €4 later this week as part of National Cinema Weekend.

The initiative is supported by Screen Ireland and will give cinema goers the opportunity to pick up discounted tickets for a number of films on Saturday and Sunday.

It comes as cinema spend reached its highest monthly level of the year in July, according to the latest AIB spending report. The average daily spend in cinemas increased by 17% compared with June and was 13% higher than the previous July.

So, today we’re asking: When did you last go to the cinema?


Poll Results:

In the last month (905)
I can't remember (786)
Over a year ago (736)
In the last week (398)
In the last three months (361)
In the last six months (253)
In the last year (245)

Author
View 41 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
41 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie