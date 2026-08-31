When was the last time you went to the cinema?

MOST CINEMA TICKETS will be reduced to €4 later this week as part of National Cinema Weekend.

The initiative is supported by Screen Ireland and will give cinema goers the opportunity to pick up discounted tickets for a number of films on Saturday and Sunday.

It comes as cinema spend reached its highest monthly level of the year in July, according to the latest AIB spending report. The average daily spend in cinemas increased by 17% compared with June and was 13% higher than the previous July.

So, today we’re asking: When did you last go to the cinema?

