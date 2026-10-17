Two people charged in connection with fatal house fire that killed four members of Waterford family

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been charged in connection with an investigation into a house fire in Waterford that claimed the lives of four members of the same family.

Gardaí confirmed this afternoon that a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s who were arrested on Thursday as part of the investigation have now been charged.

They are due to appear before a special sitting of Clonmel District Court at 4.30pm today.

Philip and Kim English and their two children, Jayden and Callum, died following the fire at their home in Waterford on Tuesday.

Two other children remain critically injured in hospital.

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Gardaí launched a murder investigation following the attack, which they have described as a “multiple murder and arson attack”.

Speaking on Friday, Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said that gardaí “do anticipate further arrests in this case”.

Gardaí have carried out seven searches as part of the investigation, with a number of items seized for examination.

Kelly said An Garda Síochána had given “every resource” to the investigation.

A joint funeral for the four family members is due to take place in Waterford on Monday.

“Investigations remain ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said today.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated