Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Shoes left in Stephens Green during the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign to mark three years since the start of the genocide in Gaza. Leah Farrell / Rollingnews.ie Leah Farrell / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Protests in France turn violent. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#SANCTIONS US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday that waived sweeping US sanctions and tariffs targeting Russia’s energy revenues, marking a new low in Washington’s ties with war-torn Ukraine.

#WHITE HOUSE DRAMA Former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia signed off with a glowing tribute to Donald Trump after losing her job just five days into the role.

#VIOLENT PROTESTS Nationwide protests against the cost of living in France turned violent as protesters clashed with police in multiple cities, with one protester’s hand blown off by a police crowd control grenade.

#POISONING A nursery owner in northwest China was sentenced to life in prison after more than 200 children were poisoned by food containing dangerous levels of lead.

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#POPE Leo XIV was discharged from a hospital in Rome where he has been recovering from lung cancer surgery.

PARTING SHOT

Harry Styles has shared a song he penned to remember his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.

Styles played the track ‘What Is Enough’ during a sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden on the second anniversary of Payne’s death on 16 October.

Payne died two years ago after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 years old.

The lyrics go:

“I can tell you what it’s like

To bury friends on Wednesday nights

Gather in a garden ’round a fire

You dance until you’re tired

No you don’t, now you never will

Will You?”

Read the full article here.