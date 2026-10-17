Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#SANCTIONS US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday that waived sweeping US sanctions and tariffs targeting Russia’s energy revenues, marking a new low in Washington’s ties with war-torn Ukraine.
#WHITE HOUSE DRAMA Former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia signed off with a glowing tribute to Donald Trump after losing her job just five days into the role.
#VIOLENT PROTESTS Nationwide protests against the cost of living in France turned violent as protesters clashed with police in multiple cities, with one protester’s hand blown off by a police crowd control grenade.
#POISONING A nursery owner in northwest China was sentenced to life in prison after more than 200 children were poisoned by food containing dangerous levels of lead.
#POPE Leo XIV was discharged from a hospital in Rome where he has been recovering from lung cancer surgery.
Harry Styles has shared a song he penned to remember his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.
Styles played the track ‘What Is Enough’ during a sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden on the second anniversary of Payne’s death on 16 October.
Payne died two years ago after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 years old.
The lyrics go:
“I can tell you what it’s like
To bury friends on Wednesday nights
Gather in a garden ’round a fire
You dance until you’re tired
No you don’t, now you never will
Will You?”
Read the full article here.
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