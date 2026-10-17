Harry Styles performs new song in memory of former bandmate Liam Payne

SINGER HARRY STYLES has shared a song he penned to remember his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.

The British musician played the track ‘What Is Enough’ during his sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden on the second anniversary of Payne’s death on 16 October.

Payne died two years ago after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 years old.

The lyrics go:

“I can tell you what it’s like

To bury friends on Wednesday nights

Gather in a garden ’round a fire

You dance until you’re tired

No you don’t, now you never will

Will You?”

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Styles is currently performing at the New York venue as part of a residency on Together, Together tour.

Fans reacted to Styles’s new song on Instagram, describing it as “beautiful”.

One person wrote: “such a beautiful and emotionally tragic song”, while another said: “I’ve been awake for three minutes and I’m already crying.”

Styles launched his solo career in 2017 after becoming a global star in the boy band One Direction.

Style’s first album and single were both UK number ones, while his record Harry’s House won a Grammy and a Brit Award after its release in 2022.

The band first rose to fame on the UK talent show The X Factor in 2010. Styles and Payne sang alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan.

The band went on to become one of the biggest pop groups in the world with five albums and four world tours. They went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Payne released his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019, which included the singles Polaroid and Familiar.

He and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl share a son Bear, born in 2017, having been in a high-profile relationship between 2016 and 2018.