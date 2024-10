LIAM PAYNE, THE singer and former member of boyband One Direction, has died aged 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina, police in Buenos Aires said.

“Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Palermo,” a police statement said.

The head of the city’s SAME emergency medical service, Alberto Crescenti, told local television that emergency personnel rushed to the Casa Sur hotel in the capital’s Palermo neighbourhood after a 911 call was made at 5.04pm local time (9.04pm Irish time).

He said that the singer suffered “very serious injuries” as a result of the fall, adding “there was no possibility of resuscitation.”

Payne rose to fame as part of boyband One Direction, which was formed on UK talent show The X Factor in 2010, alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles.

The band went on to become one of the biggest pop groups in the world with five albums and four world tours. They went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Payne released his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019, which included the singles Polaroid and Familiar.

He and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl share a son Bear, born in 2017, having been in a high-profile relationship between 2016 and 2018.

It’s understood he attended a concert by his former bandmate Niall Horan in Buenos Aires on 2 October.

Jedward, who appeared on The X Factor in 2009, have paid tribute to Payne on social media, sending condolences to his friends and family.

“Sending strength to Cheryl and his son Bear and all the One direction Family,” they wrote.