Quiz: How much do you know about Kelly Clarkson?

US SINGER KELLY Clarkson made headlines this week after a social media feud with a small New York curiosity shop called Art of Play.

Clarkson posted on social media that she was treated rudely by an employee who assumed she couldn’t afford a $15,000 speciality item.

The item in question was a singing and dancing bird automaton named Molly.

Clarkson went on to compare her experience to that of Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman.

Advertisement

First shooting to fame after winning American Idol in 2002, Clarkson has enjoyed a successful music and television career.

So following on from the viral bird incident we wanted to test your knowledge.

How much do you know about Kelly Clarkson?