Kelly Clarkson first shot to fame in 2002. alamy
Quiz

Quiz: How much do you know about Kelly Clarkson?

The singer and TV host went viral on social media this week.
10.01pm, 17 Oct 2026
1.9k

US SINGER KELLY Clarkson made headlines this week after a social media feud with a small New York curiosity shop called Art of Play.

Clarkson posted on social media that she was treated rudely by an employee who assumed she couldn’t afford a $15,000 speciality item.

The item in question was a singing and dancing bird automaton named Molly.

Clarkson went on to compare her experience to that of Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman.

First shooting to fame after winning American Idol in 2002, Clarkson has enjoyed a successful music and television career.

So following on from the viral bird incident we wanted to test your knowledge.

How much do you know about Kelly Clarkson?

 

Which US state is Kelly Clarkson from?
Alamy
Arkansas
Texas

Kansas
California
How old was Clarkson when she won the first season of American Idol in 2002?
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21
24

18
20
What was Clarkson’s first song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100?
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A Moment Like This
Miss Independent

Since U Been Gone
Because of You
Clarkson’s Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show debuted in 2019. What is the name of the show?
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The Kelly Clarkson Hour
The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Live
Kelly & Friends
Before finding fame, Clarkson worked as a promoter for which popular drink brand?
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Pepsi
Mountain Dew

Red Bull
Coca-Cola
Clarkson was a judge on which talent show for more than 10 seasons?
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America’s Got Talent
The Voice

The Masked Singer
American Idol
Which country legend did Clarkson duet with in her 2007 hit Because of You?
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Dolly Parton
Garth Brooks

Shania Twain
Reba McEntire
Clarkson appeared as an extra on which 90s sitcom?
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Saved by the Bell
Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Sabrina the Teenage Witch
Boy Meets World
Clarkson won her first Grammy Award in 2006 for Best Pop Vocal Album. What was the name of the album?
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Stronger
Breakaway

Piece by Piece
My December
Which popular animated film franchise did Kelly Clarkson lend her voice to?
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Toy Story
Inside Out

Trolls
Cars
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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Fin-flipping tastic
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Top Dog
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Clever cat
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What are ewe doing? Baaaad
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Turtle-y awful
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