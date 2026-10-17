Met Éireann has warned that it could reach -1C is some parts of the country tonight. Rolling News
a bit nippy

Temperatures to plunge below freezing tonight as chilly (but sunny) weekend expected

Met Éireann is forecasting plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow, but rain and windy conditions are expected to return next week.
10.32am, 17 Oct 2026
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TEMPERATURES COULD DROP as low as -1C tonight as a largely dry and sunny weekend is expected, before unsettled weather returns next week.

Met Éireann has forecast a “bright and crisp” Saturday, with plenty of sunshine after any lingering mist and fog patches clear later this morning.

Highest temperatures today will range from 10C to 13C, with some light breezes.

However, temperatures are expected to plunge overnight, with lows of -1C to 4C under mostly clear skies.

Patches of mist and fog will form, while some frost is also expected in inland areas.

Sunday will bring more settled weather, with a cool start before any lingering mist and fog clears during the morning.

The day will remain largely dry with sunny spells and highs of 10C to 13C.

Sunday night will be similarly chilly, with temperatures dropping to between 1C and 6C.

The weather is set to become more unsettled as the week progresses.

Monday will begin bright and crisp for most areas, before outbreaks of rain and drizzle move into parts of Munster and Leinster from the southeast.

Rain and drizzle will spread across the western half of the country on Tuesday, although many eastern areas should remain dry during daylight hours.

Wednesday will bring scattered showers and sunny spells, with some heavier showers possible in western and southwestern areas.

Met Éireann has warned that Thursday could see a more significant deterioration in conditions, with heavy rain and windy weather likely to spread across the country.

Southerly winds are expected to strengthen and become gusty through the evening.

The forecaster said there remains “a little uncertainty” around Thursday’s outlook, but the remainder of next week is currently expected to bring spells of wet and windy weather.

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Some relish the crisp cold and autumn colours while others prefer the heat
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Clear autumn skies and big coats are welcome after humid summer nights
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