Temperatures to plunge below freezing tonight as chilly (but sunny) weekend expected

TEMPERATURES COULD DROP as low as -1C tonight as a largely dry and sunny weekend is expected, before unsettled weather returns next week.

Met Éireann has forecast a “bright and crisp” Saturday, with plenty of sunshine after any lingering mist and fog patches clear later this morning.

Highest temperatures today will range from 10C to 13C, with some light breezes.

However, temperatures are expected to plunge overnight, with lows of -1C to 4C under mostly clear skies.

Patches of mist and fog will form, while some frost is also expected in inland areas.

Any mist and fog patches will clear on Saturday morning to leave a dry, bright and crisp day with plenty of sunshine🌤️ Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with light northeasterly or variable breezes🍃 https://t.co/YbB4o5oPbU — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 17, 2026

Sunday will bring more settled weather, with a cool start before any lingering mist and fog clears during the morning.

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The day will remain largely dry with sunny spells and highs of 10C to 13C.

Sunday night will be similarly chilly, with temperatures dropping to between 1C and 6C.

The weather is set to become more unsettled as the week progresses.

Monday will begin bright and crisp for most areas, before outbreaks of rain and drizzle move into parts of Munster and Leinster from the southeast.

Rain and drizzle will spread across the western half of the country on Tuesday, although many eastern areas should remain dry during daylight hours.

Wednesday will bring scattered showers and sunny spells, with some heavier showers possible in western and southwestern areas.

Met Éireann has warned that Thursday could see a more significant deterioration in conditions, with heavy rain and windy weather likely to spread across the country.

Southerly winds are expected to strengthen and become gusty through the evening.

The forecaster said there remains “a little uncertainty” around Thursday’s outlook, but the remainder of next week is currently expected to bring spells of wet and windy weather.