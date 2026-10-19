Limerick man killed in north Dublin stabbing named locally

A MAN WHO died following a stabbing in Dublin on Sunday has been named as 38-year-old Jamie Bailey, originally from Limerick.

Bailey was found with serious injuries on a footpath at Blackhorse Place in Dublin 7 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was taken to the Mater hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It is understood that Bailey was known to gardaí. It is believed that gardaí are investigating the theory that the fatal stabbing may be linked to a previous incident in which a woman was threatened and assaulted.

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Gardaí preserved the scene for a forensic examination and said a post-mortem examination would be arranged.

An incident room has been established at Bridewell Garda Station, with the investigation being led by a senior investigating officer.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the Blackhorse Avenue or Blackhorse Place area between 2am and 3.30am On Sunday to come forward.

They are particularly interested in speaking to anyone with video footage, including dash-cam footage, from the area during that period.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Séamas McGrattan, who attended the scene yesterday, described his “shock and disbelief”.

“People must have the right to walk the streets of Dublin safely and without fear,” McGrattan said.