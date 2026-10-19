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The Daily Poll

Will you carve a pumpkin for Halloween?

The spookiest day of the year is almost upon us.
10.32am, 19 Oct 2026
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WITH LESS THAN two weeks to go until Halloween, households will soon be getting into the spooky spirit with some festive decorations.

For many people, that may mean picking out a pumpkin to carve and leave at the front door. That said, you shouldn’t do it too early, or it’ll be falling apart by 31 October.

Some will go all-out with elaborate designs, while others will opt to keep their pumpkin carving simple with a classic face of triangle eyes and a square mouth.

So, we’re asking: Will you carve a pumpkin for Halloween?


Poll Results:

No (845)
Yes, but I'll wait until closer to the time (349)
Yes, I already have (99)
I haven't decided yet (69)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers discuss pumpkin carving traditions and alternative ideas
Where they land
Some embrace the tradition while others prefer turnips or skip it entirely
What they think
Carving traditional turnips offers a more authentic Irish alternative
Fireworks and stress make Halloween the worst time of the year
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