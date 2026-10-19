WITH LESS THAN two weeks to go until Halloween, households will soon be getting into the spooky spirit with some festive decorations.

For many people, that may mean picking out a pumpkin to carve and leave at the front door. That said, you shouldn’t do it too early, or it’ll be falling apart by 31 October.

Some will go all-out with elaborate designs, while others will opt to keep their pumpkin carving simple with a classic face of triangle eyes and a square mouth.

So, we’re asking: Will you carve a pumpkin for Halloween?

