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Three arrested after M50 chase as gardaí target gang involved in north Dublin crime spree

The Volkswagen Golf failed to stop and was pursued by gardaí.
7.30am, 19 Oct 2026
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THREE PEOPLE WERE arrested in Dublin on Sunday evening after a chase involving garda patrol cars, a helicopter and the armed support unit.

Gardaí in Coolock arrested three males following “a managed containment operation”, a garda spokesperson said.

Shortly after 7pm, while gardaí were on patrol as part of ongoing investigations into a series of burglaries and incidents of criminal damage in North Dublin, they “observed a vehicle with multiple occupants on Naul Road near Dublin Airport”.

The Volkswagen Golf failed to stop and was pursued by gardaí.

“A coordinated response was launched, involving several local and divisional Garda units from across the DMR, including the Armed Support Unit (ASU) and Air Support,” the spokesperson said. 

“The vehicle came to a stop on the M50 near Clondalkin, where three males—two in their 20s and one juvenile in his mid-teens—were subsequently arrested.”

The three are now being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at garda stations in north Dublin.

The car, which had been reported stolen during a recent burglary in the Santry area, was recovered and brought for technical examination.

Gardaí said no injuries were reported and that investigations are ongoing.

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