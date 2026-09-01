Liberty Park on Foley Street in Dublin
Regeneration

A new lunchtime food market is coming to Liberty Park in Dublin's inner city

Liberty Park is located just off Foley Street, which runs parallel to Talbot Street.
12.45pm, 1 Sep 2026
3.0k
11

A NEW FOOD market is coming to Liberty Park in Dublin’s north inner city.

The North East Inner City (NEIC) regeneration taskforce announced on social media that the Lunchtime Food Market would be open on 9 September.

The market will take place every Wednesday in September from 12.30 to 3pm. It is a pilot project at this stage. 

There will be food vendors selling “an exciting mix of food and flavours from Dublin and around the world”, including from Asia, Africa and Europe.  

There will also be a DJ playing music.

unnamed

Lord Mayor of Dublin Daryl Barron said the pilot project ”envisages that Liberty Park can become the perfect venue to host weekly lunchtime community food markets”.

The NEIC was formed in 2016 and tasked with overseeing the long-term social and economic regeneration of the northeast inner city.

Liberty Park is located just off Foley Street, which runs parallel to Talbot Street.

Work commenced last year to improve the park, which Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon had included in a list of places he said were no-go areas for locals at certain times of day.

Author
View 11 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
11 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie