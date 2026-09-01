A new lunchtime food market is coming to Liberty Park in Dublin's inner city

A NEW FOOD market is coming to Liberty Park in Dublin’s north inner city.

The North East Inner City (NEIC) regeneration taskforce announced on social media that the Lunchtime Food Market would be open on 9 September.

The market will take place every Wednesday in September from 12.30 to 3pm. It is a pilot project at this stage.

There will be food vendors selling “an exciting mix of food and flavours from Dublin and around the world”, including from Asia, Africa and Europe.

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There will also be a DJ playing music.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Daryl Barron said the pilot project ”envisages that Liberty Park can become the perfect venue to host weekly lunchtime community food markets”.

The NEIC was formed in 2016 and tasked with overseeing the long-term social and economic regeneration of the northeast inner city.

Liberty Park is located just off Foley Street, which runs parallel to Talbot Street.

Work commenced last year to improve the park, which Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon had included in a list of places he said were no-go areas for locals at certain times of day.