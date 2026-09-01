Boy (16) charged with murder and attempted murders after Dungannon attack

A 16-YEAR-OLD BOY has been charged with the murder of a man in Co Tyrone.

The teenager has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder and threats to kill following the incident at a house in the Lisnahull Road area of Dungannon on Saturday.

He is due to appear before Omagh Magistrates’ Court later today.

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“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Emergency services attended the scene at around 10.55am on Saturday after the PSNI received a report from a member of the public of an ongoing disturbance.

The body of a 61-year-old man was discovered at the scene.

A 48-year-old woman, the victim’s wife, sustained non-life threatening injuries during the incident. An eight-year-old girl, the couple’s daughter, was discovered with severe injuries.

The girl had been in a critical condition in hospital, but police on Monday said she was now in a stable condition after the “quick-thinking actions” of officers gave her “a fighting chance of survival”.