Two men charged in connection with violent disorder incident in Leopardstown

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TWO MORE MEN have been charged in connection with an incident of violent disorder in Leopardstown, Co Dublin on Saturday.
Gardaí and emergency services received reports of an incident involving a number of people at South County Business Park at around 8.25pm.
A man in his 20s was seriously injured and is being treated at Beaumont Hospital. He remains in a critical condition.
Two other men in their 20s were brought to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The two arrested men, both aged in their 20s, are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.
A man in his 20s has already appeared before the courts in relation to the incident.
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