The incident occured at around 8.25pm on Saturday. (file image) Alamy Stock Photo
Dublin

Two men charged in connection with violent disorder incident in Leopardstown

They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.
7.41am, 1 Sep 2026
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TWO MORE MEN have been charged in connection with an incident of violent disorder in Leopardstown, Co Dublin on Saturday. 

Gardaí and emergency services received reports of an incident involving a number of people at South County Business Park at around 8.25pm. 

A man in his 20s was seriously injured and is being treated at Beaumont Hospital. He remains in a critical condition.

Two other men in their 20s were brought to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The two arrested men, both aged in their 20s, are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning. 

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

A man in his 20s has already appeared before the courts in relation to the incident.

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