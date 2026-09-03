Emergency services at scene after train collides with car in Co Mayo

A TRAIN AND a car have collided at a level crossing in Co Mayo.

Irish Rail said the 6.15pm Heuston to Westport service struck the vehicle at a user-operated level crossing at Ballyhaunis shortly before 9pm.

“Emergency services are responding to attend to a number of occupants of the car,” Irish Rail said in a statement.

Gardaí said they are currently at the scene of the “serious traffic incident”. The road is closed with local diversions in place.

Westport services will not operate following an incident at Ballyhaunis, where a vehicle has collided with a train.



Emergency services and railway personnel are attending.



Services to/from Westport can expect significant disruption in the morning. -AD https://t.co/gvvZxlNAB3 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) September 3, 2026

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In a statement on social media, Irish Rail said Westport services are not operating tonight and the train will not be moved due to the collision.

It advised commuters that the service is currently not anticipated to resume in the morning.

“Our teams are working to arrange bus transfers for those on board, and the line will be closed until further notice to facilitate the emergency services’ response.”

It advised passengers on the train to remain onboard and follow the directions of staff and gardaí.

It comes after a man was hospitalised earlier today when a train collided with a tractor in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Irish Rail said the incident happened at around 3.50pm at a “user worked level crossing” used by the man, who is a farmer, to access the lands either side of the track.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.