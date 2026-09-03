Two appear in court charged over €210k heroin seizure in Cork

A 42-YEAR-OLD MOTHER of three from Cork and a 60-year-old man from Tipperary have appeared before Cork District Court charged in connection with the seizure of 1.5 kg of suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €210,000.

Det Garda Linda O’Keeffe gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Sandra Byrne of Upper Convent Road in Blackrock in Cork city.

She said that Byrne made no reply when the charges were put to her.

Byrne is charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug for sale or supply on 1 September at Upper Convent Road in Blackrock in Cork. She is also charged with money laundering €12,980 in cash on the same date.

O’Keeffe said that gardaí were objecting to the granting of bail in the case. She said that the home of the accused was searched and that the seized cash was found concealed in a wash basket.

She said that arising out of the seizure Byrne “now has a substantial drugs debt to repay.”

“I have no doubt Sandra Byrne will continue with drug activities (if granted bail) in order to pay the debt.

Defence solicitor Diane Hallahan said that the seized drugs had yet to be forensically examined.

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However, O’Keeffe said that she was satisfied having looked at the package that the seizure consisted of diamorphine. (heroin)

The defence solicitor also said that her client was willing to abide by any and all bail conditions set down by the court.

Judge David Waters declined to grant bail in the case and remanded Byrne in custody until 10 September next for DPP directions.

Byrne, who is in receipt of disability allowance, will appear by video link on that date. Legal aid was granted in the case.

Her co-accused Philip Hicks, of Cois na hAbháinn, Mullinahone, Co Tipperary was also charged with possession of heroin and possession of heroin for sale or supply on 1 September at Upper Convent Road, Blackrock in Cork.

Garda James Byrd gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said that Hicks made no reply when the charges were put to him under caution. There was no garda objection to bail in the case.

Conditions of bail in the case include that Hicks stay out of Cork except for court appearances and legal appointments, that he sign on three times a week at Clonmel Garda Station and that he continues to reside at his home address in Mullinahone.

Hicks has to surrender his passport to gardaí within 24 hours. He also has to be contactable to gardaí by mobile phone 24/7 on a number provided to them.

He was remanded on bail to appear before Cork District Court again on 1 October for DPP directions.