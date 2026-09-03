evening fix

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

The most important Irish and international stories you need to know today.
8.31pm, 3 Sep 2026
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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

925Child Poverty and Well being Summits_90754571 Taoiseach Micheál Martin sitting with children from the local creche as he hosts the Child Poverty and Well-being Summit in the Axis Arts and Community Resource Centre in Ballymun. Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

residents-commute-across-the-trishuli-river-on-a-newly-installed-zipline-in-the-aftermath-of-flash-floods-at-bidur-in-nepals-nuwakot-district-thursday-sept-3-2026-ap-photorajesh-kumar-singh Residents commute across the Trishuli River on a newly installed zipline in the aftermath of flash floods at Bidur in Nepal's Nuwakot district. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#ICELAND: An Irish woman was among three young people who were killed in a single-vehicle collision close to the Icelandic capital of Reykjavík.

#MIDDLE EAST: Iran attacked US military bases in Kuwait, despite Donald Trump threatening further strikes in a fresh flare-up six months into the war.

#FOOTBALL: Fifa accused Uefa of a “smear campaign” and a “fishing expedition” after European football’s governing body asked US judges to force it to hand over documents related to its failed World Cup investor plan.

#SNL: CMAT was announced as the musical guest for the first episode of season two of Saturday Night Live UK.

#RIP: Gloria Steinem, the legendary feminist activist, died at the age of 92.

PARTING SHOT

We’re a little over 48 hours away from Katie Taylor’s final fight in Croke Park.

In case you missed it, the headline performers for the entertainment at the Bray native’s last professional bout were announced today

And it’s fair to say they have a few stone-cold bangers

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