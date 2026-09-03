Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#ICELAND: An Irish woman was among three young people who were killed in a single-vehicle collision close to the Icelandic capital of Reykjavík.
#MIDDLE EAST: Iran attacked US military bases in Kuwait, despite Donald Trump threatening further strikes in a fresh flare-up six months into the war.
#FOOTBALL: Fifa accused Uefa of a “smear campaign” and a “fishing expedition” after European football’s governing body asked US judges to force it to hand over documents related to its failed World Cup investor plan.
#SNL: CMAT was announced as the musical guest for the first episode of season two of Saturday Night Live UK.
#RIP: Gloria Steinem, the legendary feminist activist, died at the age of 92.
We’re a little over 48 hours away from Katie Taylor’s final fight in Croke Park.
In case you missed it, the headline performers for the entertainment at the Bray native’s last professional bout were announced today.
And it’s fair to say they have a few stone-cold bangers…
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